    CIOR Military Comptitition 2023

    HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), FINLAND

    07.01.2023

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Ten nations with over 100 competitors competed at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition, an annual reserve military competition, held this year in Helsinki, Finland. The MILCOMP, which has been held since 1957, is a military pentathlon testing service members in pistol and rifle marksmanship, land and water obstacles and orienteering.

    HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), FI 

    TAGS

    nato
    reserve
    competition
    CIORMILCOMP
    interallied

