Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HART Rail opens on Oahu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    This video highlights the opening of the HART Rail on Oahu. In partnership with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, The Bus services will be partnering with the rail and the base to provide transit between JBPHH and certain rail locations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 19:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889091
    VIRIN: 230629-F-JB127-6461
    Filename: DOD_109740652
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HART Rail opens on Oahu, by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    jbphh
    oahu
    community
    USN
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT