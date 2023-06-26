This video highlights the opening of the HART Rail on Oahu. In partnership with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, The Bus services will be partnering with the rail and the base to provide transit between JBPHH and certain rail locations.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 19:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889091
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-JB127-6461
|Filename:
|DOD_109740652
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HART Rail opens on Oahu, by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
