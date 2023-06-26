Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Darryl Briggs and Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran

    188th Infantry Brigade

    National Guardsmen of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team executed an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, or XCTC, while receiving evaluations from 188th Infantry Brigade’s Observer Coach/Trainers on Fort Stewart, June 13-28, 2023. An XCTC exercise is a realistic training program designed to enhance Soldiers abilities by providing scenarios that simulate combat situations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 16:01
