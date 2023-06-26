The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC

National Guardsmen of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team executed an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, or XCTC, while receiving evaluations from 188th Infantry Brigade’s Observer Coach/Trainers on Fort Stewart, June 13-28, 2023. An XCTC exercise is a realistic training program designed to enhance Soldiers abilities by providing scenarios that simulate combat situations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889067
|VIRIN:
|230628-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109740193
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
