Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFGSC recognizes and celebrates Pride Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    “Militaries that do not avail themselves of the best possible talent of their citizenry put themselves at a strategic disadvantage.” - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

    During Pride Month, AFGSC proudly recognizes and celebrates the generations of LGBTQIA+ service members, and their contributions and sacrifices across the Department of Defense. Recognizing and celebrating the diversity of all Striker Airmen ensures common understanding and respect as we operate, maintain, and modernize our Always Ready mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889048
    VIRIN: 230630-F-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_109739574
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC recognizes and celebrates Pride Month, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pride
    AFGSC
    Pride Month
    LGBTQ
    Holiday Observance
    LGBTQIA+

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT