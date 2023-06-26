AFGSC recognizes and celebrates Pride Month

“Militaries that do not avail themselves of the best possible talent of their citizenry put themselves at a strategic disadvantage.” - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
During Pride Month, AFGSC proudly recognizes and celebrates the generations of LGBTQIA+ service members, and their contributions and sacrifices across the Department of Defense. Recognizing and celebrating the diversity of all Striker Airmen ensures common understanding and respect as we operate, maintain, and modernize our Always Ready mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|06.30.2023
|06.30.2023 13:02
|Video Productions
|889048
|230630-F-FG097-1001
|DOD_109739574
|00:00:15
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|1
|1
