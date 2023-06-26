AFGSC recognizes and celebrates Pride Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“Militaries that do not avail themselves of the best possible talent of their citizenry put themselves at a strategic disadvantage.” - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III



During Pride Month, AFGSC proudly recognizes and celebrates the generations of LGBTQIA+ service members, and their contributions and sacrifices across the Department of Defense. Recognizing and celebrating the diversity of all Striker Airmen ensures common understanding and respect as we operate, maintain, and modernize our Always Ready mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)