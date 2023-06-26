U.S. Marine Corps Squadron VMM-774 lands V-22 Ospreys on USS New York

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, land Bell Boeing V-22 Ospreys on San-Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock, USS New York (LPD-21), on June 29, 2023. Marines with squadron VMM-774 support exercise UNITAS 2023 under Marine Corps Force Reserves, following Force Design 2030, this is the first-time squadron VMM-774 has conducted a flight deck landing. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)