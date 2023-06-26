U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, land Bell Boeing V-22 Ospreys on San-Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock, USS New York (LPD-21), on June 29, 2023. Marines with squadron VMM-774 support exercise UNITAS 2023 under Marine Corps Force Reserves, following Force Design 2030, this is the first-time squadron VMM-774 has conducted a flight deck landing. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889047
|VIRIN:
|230629-M-GD991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109739555
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Squadron VMM-774 lands V-22 Ospreys on USS New York, by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT