    U.S. Marine Corps Squadron VMM-774 lands V-22 Ospreys on USS New York

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, land Bell Boeing V-22 Ospreys on San-Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock, USS New York (LPD-21), on June 29, 2023. Marines with squadron VMM-774 support exercise UNITAS 2023 under Marine Corps Force Reserves, following Force Design 2030, this is the first-time squadron VMM-774 has conducted a flight deck landing. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889047
    VIRIN: 230629-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_109739555
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Squadron VMM-774 lands V-22 Ospreys on USS New York, by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS New York
    USNORTHCOM
    UNITAS
    V-22 Osprey
    VMM-774
    MCAS New River

