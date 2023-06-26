Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFPC | Change of Command Ceremony

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    Air Force Personnel Center Change of Command Ceremony. U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jefferson J. O'Donnell assumes command of The Air Force Personnel center. Lieutenant General Caroline M. Miller officiates change of command ceremony.

    Command Chief Master Sergeant Edwin Ludwigsen assumes responsibility from Command Chief Master Sergeant Eryn C. McElroy.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 06:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889000
    VIRIN: 230620-O-XX948-1701
    PIN: 230620
    Filename: DOD_109738800
    Length: 00:42:20
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    This work, AFPC | Change of Command Ceremony, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Randolph AFB
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Command
    Air Force Personnel Center
    AFPC
    JBSA - Randolph

