Air Force Personnel Center Change of Command Ceremony. U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jefferson J. O'Donnell assumes command of The Air Force Personnel center. Lieutenant General Caroline M. Miller officiates change of command ceremony.
Command Chief Master Sergeant Edwin Ludwigsen assumes responsibility from Command Chief Master Sergeant Eryn C. McElroy.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 06:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889000
|VIRIN:
|230620-O-XX948-1701
|PIN:
|230620
|Filename:
|DOD_109738800
|Length:
|00:42:20
|Location:
|JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFPC | Change of Command Ceremony, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
