BROLL EUCOM, US Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrate Pride Month

U.S. European Command and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart honored Pride Month and celebrated the diversity within the military June 28, 2023, at Patch Barracks, Germany. Army Sgt. Sherman McBride, U.S. European Command personnel strength NCO, was one of the guest speakers of the event and shared some of his personal experiences as a transgender.