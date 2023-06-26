Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM, US Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrate Pride Month

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. European Command and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart honored Pride Month and celebrated the diversity within the military June 28, 2023, at Patch Barracks, Germany. Army Sgt. Sherman McBride, U.S. European Command personnel strength NCO, was one of the guest speakers of the event and shared some of his personal experiences as a transgender.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 07:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    Diversity
    gay
    inclusion
    LGBTQ

