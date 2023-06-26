U.S. European Command and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart honored Pride Month and celebrated the diversity within the military June 28, 2023, at Patch Barracks, Germany. Army Sgt. Sherman McBride, U.S. European Command personnel strength NCO, was one of the guest speakers of the event and shared some of his personal experiences as a transgender.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 07:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|888989
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-HJ874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738704
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EUCOM, US Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrate Pride Month, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT