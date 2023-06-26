Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to the 642d Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, supported the 272d Chemical Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, training to decontaminate aircraft on 9 June 2023 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 642d ASB is part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade supporting operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 272d CM CO is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 04:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888987
|VIRIN:
|230609-A-MX357-2001
|PIN:
|230609
|Filename:
|DOD_109738668
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th Aviation Brigade Soldiers aviation decontamination training, by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
