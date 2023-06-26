Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th Aviation Brigade Soldiers aviation decontamination training

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to the 642d Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, supported the 272d Chemical Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, training to decontaminate aircraft on 9 June 2023 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 642d ASB is part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade supporting operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 272d CM CO is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

