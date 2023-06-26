185th Aviation Brigade Soldiers aviation decontamination training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to the 642d Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, supported the 272d Chemical Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, training to decontaminate aircraft on 9 June 2023 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 642d ASB is part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade supporting operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 272d CM CO is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.