U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron passes command of 3d Marine Division to Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman during a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Diego A. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888984
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738661
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division change of command ceremony 2023, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT