    3d Marine Division change of command ceremony 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron passes command of 3d Marine Division to Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman during a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Diego A. Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888984
    VIRIN: 230630-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738661
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Marines
    Change of Command
    3D MARDIV
    COMMSTRAT

