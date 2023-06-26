Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Kunsan Air Base Honor Guard

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    AFN Kunsan

    In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, Staff Sgt. Max Daigle interviews Staff Sgt. Dustin Sullins, Airman 1st Class Michelle Robertson and Tech. Sgt. Kristian Hoffman-Martinez, Kunsan Air Base Honor Guard members, about how to join Honor Guard what can be expected while being apart of Honor Guard during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle morning show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023. During the interview, Hoffman-Martinez, Sullins and Robertson explained what Honor Guard does, what you can get out of joining, and how to join. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 22:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888966
    VIRIN: 230628-F-QH602-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738347
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GUNSAN, KR 

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Kunsan Air Base Honor Guard, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #South Korea
    #Kunsan
    #Pacific Air Forces

