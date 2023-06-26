AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Kunsan Air Base Honor Guard

In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, Staff Sgt. Max Daigle interviews Staff Sgt. Dustin Sullins, Airman 1st Class Michelle Robertson and Tech. Sgt. Kristian Hoffman-Martinez, Kunsan Air Base Honor Guard members, about how to join Honor Guard what can be expected while being apart of Honor Guard during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle morning show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023. During the interview, Hoffman-Martinez, Sullins and Robertson explained what Honor Guard does, what you can get out of joining, and how to join. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle)
|06.23.2023
|06.29.2023 22:41
|Interviews
|GUNSAN, KR
