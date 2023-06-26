The Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs hosted a commemorative ceremony for the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War in Seoul, June 25th, 2023. The speakers included Korean War veterans and the Prime Minister of Korea, Han, Duck-Soo. (U.S Army video by Sgt Elijah Florence)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888958
|VIRIN:
|230625-A-OF417-3829
|Filename:
|DOD_109738286
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs Commemorative Ceremony B-roll, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
