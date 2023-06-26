Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs Commemorative Ceremony B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs hosted a commemorative ceremony for the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War in Seoul, June 25th, 2023. The speakers included Korean War veterans and the Prime Minister of Korea, Han, Duck-Soo. (U.S Army video by Sgt Elijah Florence)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888958
    VIRIN: 230625-A-OF417-3829
    Filename: DOD_109738286
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs Commemorative Ceremony B-roll, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    AFN
    Korean War
    b-roll
    MPVA

