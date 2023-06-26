All-Volunteer Force 50th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers Staff Sgt. Sarah Collins discusses the significance of the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 1, 2023. In 1973, then-Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird announced the U.S. military would, going forward, fill its ranks exclusively with volunteers rather than with draftees. Since the end of the military draft Soldiers have answered the call to service in the All-Volunteer Force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz )