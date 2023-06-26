Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What does the 4th of July Mean to You

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Pfc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers share what Independence Day means to them on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 4, 2023. Independence Day celebrates America’s birth and those who developed and adopted the Declaration of Independence. The Army honors the founders for their achievements and sacrifices in the face of adversity. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Christopher Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 20:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888947
    VIRIN: 230629-A-OL548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738152
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    u.s. army pacific
    Independence Day
    july 4th

