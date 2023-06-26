What does the 4th of July Mean to You

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers share what Independence Day means to them on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 4, 2023. Independence Day celebrates America’s birth and those who developed and adopted the Declaration of Independence. The Army honors the founders for their achievements and sacrifices in the face of adversity. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Christopher Smith)