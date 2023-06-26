What does the 4th of July Mean to You

U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers share what Independence Day means to them on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 4, 2023. Independence Day celebrates America’s birth and those who developed and adopted the Declaration of Independence. The Army honors the founders for their achievements and sacrifices in the face of adversity. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Christopher Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 20:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888947
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-OL548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738152
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
