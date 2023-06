Kentucky National Guard B-Roll Pkg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888926" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Lt. Col. Daniel S. Cooper talks about the Kentucky National Guard's State Partnership Program with Ecuador June 29, 2023.



RUNDOWN FOR B-ROLL Pkg



INTERVIEW WITH LTC DANIEL S. COOPER INTRODUCTION: 00:16:01-00:25:09



OVERVIEW OF SPP OBJECTIVES: 00:33:01-00:53:15



WHAT PROMTED ECUDORIAN VISIT: 01:01:28-01:26:16



WHAT ACTIVITIES ARE THEY DOING: 01:29:10-01:57:13



HOW DOES AVIATION RELATE TO BROADER OBJECTIVES OF SPP: 02:00:00-02:27:12



WHAT ARE THE LONG TERM BENEFITS FOR SPP:02:29:07-03:08:19



WHAT ARE OTHER PREVIOUS SUCCESSES OF THE PROGRAM: 03:09:08-03:45:06



CLOSE: 03:45:27- 04:17:18



B-ROLL OF SOLDIERS TOGETHER: 04:18:19-06:25:17



UH-60 BLACKHWK FLYIG 06:26:00-06:37:03



ARMY AVIATION SUPPORT FACILITY EXTERIORS: 06:37:10-07:04:00



Shot and edited by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane