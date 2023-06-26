Mobility in motion - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888922" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen refuel an Apache AH-64 during Forward Air Refueling Point (FARP) training at North Auxiliary Airfield, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 7, 2023. This training is the first step in expanding FARP to the rest of Air Mobility Command (AMC), enhancing the lethality and capabilities of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)