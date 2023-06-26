230629-N-UM507-0001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Weston Mohr 

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (June 29, 2023) A video promoting the Secretary of the Navy's ALNAV 053/23., promoting motorcycle safety. The Naval Safety Command serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy Safety Management System (SMS) and operates with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish a SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the Naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)

