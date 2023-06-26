NORFOLK (June 29, 2023) A video promoting the Secretary of the Navy's ALNAV 053/23., promoting motorcycle safety. The Naval Safety Command serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy Safety Management System (SMS) and operates with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish a SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the Naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 15:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|888904
|VIRIN:
|230629-N-UM507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109737495
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, 230629-N-UM507-0001, by PO1 Weston Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
