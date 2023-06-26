Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th supports NATO exercise

    GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Video by Capt. Sean Navarro 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, fly a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft over various parts of Germany in support of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) on June 20-22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Sean Navarro)

    Location: DE

    This work, 139th supports NATO exercise, by Capt. Sean Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

