139th supports NATO exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, fly a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft over various parts of Germany in support of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) on June 20-22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Sean Navarro)
|06.22.2023
|06.29.2023 14:58
|B-Roll
|888898
|230622-Z-RI862-4894
|DOD_109737465
|00:00:28
|DE
|0
|0
