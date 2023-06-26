Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edwards test pilot makes history

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Bryce Turner, a test pilot from the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB, California, has achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A Red Hawk. On June 28, the aircraft lifted off at 11:51 a.m. Central Standard Time during a test flight at the Boeing aircraft delivery center in St. Louis, Missouri.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 14:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888892
    VIRIN: 230629-F-HC101-3000
    Filename: DOD_109737269
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards test pilot makes history, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Three Generations of Breaking Barriers: T-7A Red Hawk Soars with U.S. Air Force Test Pilot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    edwards air force base
    first flight
    AFMC
    AFTC
    weeklyvideos
    T-7A Red Hawk
    bryce turner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT