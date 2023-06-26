Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations B-Roll

    SOLOMON SEA

    06.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (June 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations with aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) on the ship's flight deck while sailing in the Solomon Sea, June 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888888
    VIRIN: 230616-N-FI026-1001
    Filename: DOD_109737214
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: SOLOMON SEA

    Flight Operations
    MV-22B
    USS America (LHA 6)

