    (B-roll) A Coast Guard aircrew responds to a mayday call off the coast of San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    SAN DIEGO — A Coast Guard Air Station San Diego helicopter aircrew medically evacuated a 49-year-old man from the sailing vessel Sam, approximately 118 miles west of San Clemente Island, June 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888864
    VIRIN: 230628-G-XX113-2215
    Filename: DOD_109736774
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, (B-roll) A Coast Guard aircrew responds to a mayday call off the coast of San Diego, by PO1 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    San Diego
    rescue
    save
    SD

