SAN DIEGO — A Coast Guard Air Station San Diego helicopter aircrew medically evacuated a 49-year-old man from the sailing vessel Sam, approximately 118 miles west of San Clemente Island, June 28, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888864
|VIRIN:
|230628-G-XX113-2215
|Filename:
|DOD_109736774
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, (B-roll) A Coast Guard aircrew responds to a mayday call off the coast of San Diego, by PO1 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
