    Life Jackets are Life Savers

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Brad Potts highlights the importance of wearing a life jacket to stay safe when recreating at Corps of Engineers lakes in this water safety public service announcement. #USACE #PleaseWearIt #WearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #WaterSafety (USACE Video by Lee Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:19
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Life Jackets
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety

