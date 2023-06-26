Park Ranger Brad Potts highlights the importance of wearing a life jacket to stay safe when recreating at Corps of Engineers lakes in this water safety public service announcement. #USACE #PleaseWearIt #WearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #WaterSafety (USACE Video by Lee Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 08:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|888825
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-EO110-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109736199
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Life Jackets are Life Savers, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
