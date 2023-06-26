London Baseball Social Media video (no graphics)

Service members on the 86th Force Support Squadron's baseball trip talk about their experience at London Stadium, London on June 26, 2023. The service members embarked on a 12-hour bus ride to London from Ramstein Air Base, Germany to watch the games. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 03:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888794
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-VM922-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109735828
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|LND, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
