    86th Force Support Squadron goes to London for professional baseball (720p without graphics)

    LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.25.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gary Harrington, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing director, speaks about the recent trip at London Stadium, London, June 25, 2023. The trip featured a ferry ride across the English Channel, a stop in Canterbury, and two professional baseball games. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 03:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888789
    VIRIN: 230625-F-VM922-1003
    Filename: DOD_109735794
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: LND, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Force Support Squadron goes to London for professional baseball (720p without graphics), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baseball
    AFN
    London
    86 AW
    86 FSS

