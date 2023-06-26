230627-N-KW492-1431 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participate in a community relations event at Hao Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 27, 2023. The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 00:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888783
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-KW492-1431
|Filename:
|DOD_109735742
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ronald Reagan CSG Sailors Participate in COMREL in Da Nang, Vietnam, by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT