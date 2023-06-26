Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ronald Reagan CSG Sailors Participate in COMREL in Da Nang, Vietnam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230627-N-KW492-1431 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participate in a community relations event at Hao Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 27, 2023. The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 00:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888783
    VIRIN: 230627-N-KW492-1431
    Filename: DOD_109735742
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: DA NANG, VN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan CSG Sailors Participate in COMREL in Da Nang, Vietnam, by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Da Nang
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    COMREL
    Vietnam
    USS Antietam (CG 54)
    Hoa Mai Orphanage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT