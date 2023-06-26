Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Volunteer for Guam Animals In Need

    GUAM

    06.26.2023

    Video by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    U.S. Navy Sailors from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and sailors from the Republic of Singapore Navy Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Dauntless (LMV 21), participate in bagging animal food during a community relations event at the Guam Animals In Need's (G.A.I.N.) shelter in Yigo, Guam, June 26.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 20:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888757
    VIRIN: 230626-D-OM261-6975
    Filename: DOD_109735405
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Volunteer for Guam Animals In Need, by Reynaldo Rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Volunteers
    USS Shiloh
    GAIN
    Mawar

