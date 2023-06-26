A T-7A Red Hawk, piloted by Maj. Bryce Turner, 416th Flight Test Squadron, conducts taxi tests at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis, Missouri, June 13. Turner became the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A Red Hawk, following a test flight at the Boeing aircraft delivery center in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888753
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-PJ086-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109735304
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk, by James West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
