Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by James West 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A T-7A Red Hawk, piloted by Maj. Bryce Turner, 416th Flight Test Squadron, conducts taxi tests at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis, Missouri, June 13. Turner became the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A Red Hawk, following a test flight at the Boeing aircraft delivery center in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888753
    VIRIN: 230613-F-PJ086-5001
    Filename: DOD_109735304
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk, by James West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    edwards air force base
    AFMC
    AFTC
    T-7A Red Hawk
    Bryce Turner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT