TAC Talks EP04: Fires Support Rehearsal Techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888750" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, listen to the experts in combined arms maneuver at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin discuss best practices for conducting a Fire Support Rehearsal.



Maj. Thomas Stevenson (Bronco 27) highlights fire support rehearsal trends seen at the National Training Center. He discusses the fighting products and techniques that will help ensure the integration and synchronization of the fire support efforts and a successful rehearsal.



References:

FM 3-09 Fire Support and Field Artillery Operations

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN21932_FM_3-09_FINAL_WEB.pdf



ATP 3-09.42 Fire Support for the Brigade Combat Team:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/atp3_09x42.pdf



To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.