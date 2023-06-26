TAC Talks EP04: Fires Support Rehearsal Techniques

In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, listen to the experts in combined arms maneuver at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin discuss best practices for conducting a Fire Support Rehearsal.
Maj. Thomas Stevenson (Bronco 27) highlights fire support rehearsal trends seen at the National Training Center. He discusses the fighting products and techniques that will help ensure the integration and synchronization of the fire support efforts and a successful rehearsal.
References:
FM 3-09 Fire Support and Field Artillery Operations
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN21932_FM_3-09_FINAL_WEB.pdf
ATP 3-09.42 Fire Support for the Brigade Combat Team:
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/atp3_09x42.pdf
|06.26.2023
|06.28.2023 18:07
|Series
|888750
|230626-A-WS004-8560
|DOD_109735228
|00:36:17
|CA, US
|1
|1
