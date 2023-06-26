Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talks EP04: Fires Support Rehearsal Techniques

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, listen to the experts in combined arms maneuver at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin discuss best practices for conducting a Fire Support Rehearsal.

    Maj. Thomas Stevenson (Bronco 27) highlights fire support rehearsal trends seen at the National Training Center. He discusses the fighting products and techniques that will help ensure the integration and synchronization of the fire support efforts and a successful rehearsal.

    References:
    FM 3-09 Fire Support and Field Artillery Operations
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN21932_FM_3-09_FINAL_WEB.pdf

    ATP 3-09.42 Fire Support for the Brigade Combat Team:
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/atp3_09x42.pdf

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 18:07
    Artillery
    Best Practices
    Army Readiness
    LeadTrainWin
    Fire Support Rehearsal
    MCMP

