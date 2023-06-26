A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft, assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, drops off cargo at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, June 27, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888746
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-IZ285-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_109734980
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy Stringer, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
