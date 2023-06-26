100 years of aerial refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing operate an EC-130 during a flight over Pennsylvania commemorating the U.S. Air Force’s 100th anniversary of aerial refueling. During the flight, the EC-130 aircraft was refueled by a KC-135 operated by Airmen with the PNG’s 171st Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)