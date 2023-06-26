Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 years of aerial refueling

    PA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing operate an EC-130 during a flight over Pennsylvania commemorating the U.S. Air Force’s 100th anniversary of aerial refueling. During the flight, the EC-130 aircraft was refueled by a KC-135 operated by Airmen with the PNG’s 171st Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888723
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-IK914-1460
    Filename: DOD_109734763
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PA, US

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    KC-135
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    C-130
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Operation Centennial Contact

