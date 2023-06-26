Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Aaron Eddins- Atlanta Braves Shout-out

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Aaron Eddins assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, gives a shout-out to the Atlanta Braves, June 28, 2023 at Fort Moore, GA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 14:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 888703
    VIRIN: 230628-A-UW671-6541
    Filename: DOD_109734631
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Hometown: MILLERS CREEK, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Aaron Eddins- Atlanta Braves Shout-out, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Atlanta
    Braves
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    MLB2023

