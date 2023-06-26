Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Rebuild of Tyndall AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video of highlighting the rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 888695
    VIRIN: 230627-F-BE826-1003
    Filename: DOD_109734523
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Rebuild of Tyndall AFB, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Hurricane
    Rebuild
    ACC
    People
    Community
    Construction
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT