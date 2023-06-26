Lt. Cmdr. Brandon R. Garren, a urologic surgeon with Walter Reed, details the importance of Walter Reed's newest single-port surgical robot and its first ever sugical procedure. A single-port surgical system is like other robots--it has a camera and three instruments--but all of these components fit through a single small incision. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|888693
|VIRIN:
|230628-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109734454
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Walter Reed's Dream Team Unveils Latest Single-Port Robotic System in Milestone Surgery, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
