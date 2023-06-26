Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed's Dream Team Unveils Latest Single-Port Robotic System in Milestone Surgery

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Lt. Cmdr. Brandon R. Garren, a urologic surgeon with Walter Reed, details the importance of Walter Reed's newest single-port surgical robot and its first ever sugical procedure. A single-port surgical system is like other robots--it has a camera and three instruments--but all of these components fit through a single small incision. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 14:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 888693
    VIRIN: 230628-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_109734454
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed's Dream Team Unveils Latest Single-Port Robotic System in Milestone Surgery, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robotics
    Navy
    Army
    WRNMMC
    Walter Reed Bethesda
    OneTeam

