    Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Garrett, a 23rd Special Tactics Squadron combat controller.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Garrett, a 23rd Special Tactics Squadron combat controller. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888667
    VIRIN: 230617-F-BT782-1004
    Filename: DOD_109734209
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Garrett, a 23rd Special Tactics Squadron combat controller., by A1C Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh Steelers
    NFL
    Football
    Hurlburt Field
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Najee Harris

