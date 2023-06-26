Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learn to Laugh | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp underwent weapons qualification, June 23, 2023, at Fort Knox, Ky.

    Produced by Abigail Chipps, West Chester University, CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888631
    VIRIN: 230622-A-IN596-8841
    Filename: DOD_109733929
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learn to Laugh | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2023, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

