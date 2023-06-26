Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT CSM Visits HoF

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Dwayne Bryant 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CSM J. Garza, the USARCENT senior enlisted advisor, attended the Hall of Fame induction of two partner nation senior NCOs who made significant contributions to their countries' respective NCO corps. (Video by Sgt. Dwayne Bryant)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 09:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888615
    VIRIN: 230626-A-NS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_109733836
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    This work, USARCENT CSM Visits HoF, by CPL Dwayne Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ftbliss #halloffame #partnernations

