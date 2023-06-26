Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th FW bolsters ACE capabilities at AD23

    GERMANY

    06.16.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, test their agile combat employment skills during German-led exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Field and Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 14-15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 08:41
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-LQ671-2121
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DE

    This work, 114th FW bolsters ACE capabilities at AD23, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    National Guard
    MCA
    114th Fighter Wing
    AD23

