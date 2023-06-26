114th FW bolsters ACE capabilities at AD23

U.S. Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, test their agile combat employment skills during German-led exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Field and Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 14-15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 08:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888608
|VIRIN:
|230616-Z-LQ671-2121
|Filename:
|DOD_109733792
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
