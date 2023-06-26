AFN TV Spot: Storytime with the AFN Eagle

Library video Spot featuring the AFN Eagle. Service members and families stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, are the target audience for this spot. The Aviano AB library hosts a Storytime reading session for children who are a part of Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 04:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888584
|VIRIN:
|230605-F-JP321-8413
|Filename:
|DOD_109733592
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
