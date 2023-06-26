Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN TV Spot: Storytime with the AFN Eagle

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Library video Spot featuring the AFN Eagle. Service members and families stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, are the target audience for this spot. The Aviano AB library hosts a Storytime reading session for children who are a part of Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    Elementary School
    AFN Aviano
    Base Library
    Storytime

