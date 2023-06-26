GUAM (June 25, 2023) – Sailor assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), moor lines to a pier in Guam during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023. Pacific Griffin is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|06.25.2023
|06.28.2023 03:09
|B-Roll
This work, USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) ARRIVES IN GUAM TO CONCLUDE EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023, by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
