Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) ARRIVES IN GUAM TO CONCLUDE EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    06.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Thomas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    GUAM (June 25, 2023) – Sailor assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), moor lines to a pier in Guam during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023. Pacific Griffin is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 03:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888580
    VIRIN: 230625-N-FD567-2001
    Filename: DOD_109733560
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) ARRIVES IN GUAM TO CONCLUDE EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023, by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GUAM
    7TH FLEET
    LCS
    DESRON 7
    USS MANCHESTER
    EXCERISE PACIFIC GRFFIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT