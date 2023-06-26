The soldiers of the United Nations Command Security Battalion hosted a Victory Freedom Day festival on Camp Bonifas, South Korea, July 2, 2023. The festival celebrated the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Elijah Florence)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 00:03
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|888555
|VIRIN:
|230602-A-OF417-9719
|Filename:
|DOD_109733191
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JSA Victory Freedom Day 2023, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
