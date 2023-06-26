Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSA Victory Freedom Day 2023

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The soldiers of the United Nations Command Security Battalion hosted a Victory Freedom Day festival on Camp Bonifas, South Korea, July 2, 2023. The festival celebrated the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Elijah Florence)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 00:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 888555
    VIRIN: 230602-A-OF417-9719
    Filename: DOD_109733191
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, JSA Victory Freedom Day 2023, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    JSA
    UNC
    DMZ
    Victory Freedom Day

