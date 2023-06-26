Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennesse Air Guard Makes History Piloting an Unmanned Aircraft

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius and Senior Airman Yonette Martin

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    The Tennessee Air National Guard‘s 118th Wing made history recently with a successful MQ-9 remotely piloted vehicle flight from California to Smyrna, Tennessee. What’s remarkable about this flight was the absence of ground crews and support facilities normally deployed to support line-of-sight taxiing, take-off, and landing.

    This work, Tennesse Air Guard Makes History Piloting an Unmanned Aircraft, by TSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius and SrA Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee Air Guard Makes History While Piloting Unmanned Aircraft

