Tennesse Air Guard Makes History Piloting an Unmanned Aircraft

The Tennessee Air National Guard‘s 118th Wing made history recently with a successful MQ-9 remotely piloted vehicle flight from California to Smyrna, Tennessee. What’s remarkable about this flight was the absence of ground crews and support facilities normally deployed to support line-of-sight taxiing, take-off, and landing.
06.27.2023
06.27.2023
|Package
|888536
|230627-Z-CG070-1001
|DOD_109732904
|00:02:24
|SMYRNA, TN, US
|0
|0
Tennessee Air Guard Makes History While Piloting Unmanned Aircraft
MQ-9 Reaper
