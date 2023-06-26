Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Refueling Centennial Flyover of Knoxville, TN

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon and Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Video of the flyover from the refueling pod and from the ground of the KC-135 Stratotanker out of the 134th Air Refueling Wing accompanied by two F-16s out of the 169th Fighter Wing of South Carolina.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888525
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-GX596-1001
    Filename: DOD_109732678
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Refueling Centennial Flyover of Knoxville, TN, by TSgt Treven Cannon and TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Knoxville
    169th Fighter Wing
    Air Refueling Centennial
    Air Refueling Centennial Flyover
    Air National Guard Flyover
    TN flyover
    F-16 Flyover

