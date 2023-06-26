Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advisor Edge 2023

    CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    06.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    B-roll taken during the Advisor Edge exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2023. Advisor Edge was a multi-unit exercise with the integration of government agencies, where participant units tested air advising skills and strengthened partnerships through unique challenges, allowing burden sharing in combat with partner nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888516
    VIRIN: 230608-Z-AP021-1002
    Filename: DOD_109732553
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: CEIBA, PR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advisor Edge 2023, by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Air Advisors
    156th Tactical Advisory Squadron
    Advisor Edge 2023

