B-roll taken during the Advisor Edge exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2023. Advisor Edge was a multi-unit exercise with the integration of government agencies, where participant units tested air advising skills and strengthened partnerships through unique challenges, allowing burden sharing in combat with partner nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888516
|VIRIN:
|230608-Z-AP021-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109732553
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|CEIBA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Advisor Edge 2023, by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
