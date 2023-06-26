Advisor Edge 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll taken during the Advisor Edge exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2023. Advisor Edge was a multi-unit exercise with the integration of government agencies, where participant units tested air advising skills and strengthened partnerships through unique challenges, allowing burden sharing in combat with partner nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)