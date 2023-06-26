Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 Years of Aerial Refueling

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A compilation of historical and modern refueling shots, featuring archival footage and recent coverage of 134th ARW KC-135 Stratotankers. All assets are fair use or copyright-free.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888514
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-GX596-1001
    Filename: DOD_109732514
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TN, US

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aerial Refueling
    Air Refueling
    134th ARW
    Air Refueling Centennial

