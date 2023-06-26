A compilation of historical and modern refueling shots, featuring archival footage and recent coverage of 134th ARW KC-135 Stratotankers. All assets are fair use or copyright-free.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888514
|VIRIN:
|230623-Z-GX596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109732514
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 Years of Aerial Refueling, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT