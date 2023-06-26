Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dangers of Crossing the Border Illegally- Peligros de cruzar la frontera ilegalmente (with Captions)

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Temperatures have been in excess of 100 degrees for the past week creating deadly conditions for migrants crossing the Chihuahuan Desert.

    The international border is filled with a myriad of challenges, and triple digit temperatures recorded along the border for the past few days are just one factor increasing the number of rescues and deaths. Between West Texas and New Mexico, the arid and harsh remote areas pose an imminent threat to many migrants who will suffer from dehydration due to extreme heat and limited access to water. The terrain is also dangerous with steep ridges and unstable ground that cause significant injuries. Vulnerable migrants also face dangers from wild animals including rattlesnakes, coyotes, mountain lions in remote areas.

    As evidence of this fact, so far in Fiscal Year 2023, the El Paso Sector has performed more than 210 migrant rescues and unfortunately has had 44 migrant deaths recorded.
    Video by Border Patrol Agent Claudio Herrera

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 14:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888512
    VIRIN: 230625-H-D0456-1002
    Filename: DOD_109732494
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: TX, US

    migrants
    Border Patrol
    Texas heat wave

