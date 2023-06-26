Dangers of Crossing the Border Illegally- Peligros de cruzar la frontera ilegalmente (with Captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Temperatures have been in excess of 100 degrees for the past week creating deadly conditions for migrants crossing the Chihuahuan Desert.



The international border is filled with a myriad of challenges, and triple digit temperatures recorded along the border for the past few days are just one factor increasing the number of rescues and deaths. Between West Texas and New Mexico, the arid and harsh remote areas pose an imminent threat to many migrants who will suffer from dehydration due to extreme heat and limited access to water. The terrain is also dangerous with steep ridges and unstable ground that cause significant injuries. Vulnerable migrants also face dangers from wild animals including rattlesnakes, coyotes, mountain lions in remote areas.



As evidence of this fact, so far in Fiscal Year 2023, the El Paso Sector has performed more than 210 migrant rescues and unfortunately has had 44 migrant deaths recorded.

Video by Border Patrol Agent Claudio Herrera