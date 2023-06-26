YN2 Colin Patchell: Company Commander of the Quarter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Patchell, a company commander at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., recalls his time at Training Center Cape May after being nominated as Company Commander of the Quarter, May 4, 2023. Patchell served as a Company Commander School Instructor during a portion of his time at the training center, which enabled him to teach active-duty Coast Guard men and women how to become Company Commanders and how to mold future generations of recruits. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)