Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YN2 Colin Patchell: Company Commander of the Quarter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Patchell, a company commander at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., recalls his time at Training Center Cape May after being nominated as Company Commander of the Quarter, May 4, 2023. Patchell served as a Company Commander School Instructor during a portion of his time at the training center, which enabled him to teach active-duty Coast Guard men and women how to become Company Commanders and how to mold future generations of recruits. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888505
    VIRIN: 230627-G-JW383-1001
    Filename: DOD_109732174
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YN2 Colin Patchell: Company Commander of the Quarter, by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weeklyvideos
    #TRACENCapeMay #CoastGuard #CCOQ #CompanyCommander #Leadership #Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT