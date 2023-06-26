The 58th Special Operations Wing conducted a Mission Command Exercise and student training exercises with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to allow students to gain experience working out in the field and with other joint-forces at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 14-21, 2023. This video shows the various exercises the team performed such as helicopter aerial refueling with the 160th SOAR, low-level flying routines in the rugged mountains of Washington, infiltration and exfiltration exercises with U.S. Army paratroopers, cargo delivery system air-drops, and safely securing and deploying air cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 12:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888490
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-RQ117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731921
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mission Command Exercise: 58th SOW demonstrates air power, by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
