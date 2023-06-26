Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Command Exercise: 58th SOW demonstrates air power

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 58th Special Operations Wing conducted a Mission Command Exercise and student training exercises with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to allow students to gain experience working out in the field and with other joint-forces at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 14-21, 2023. This video shows the various exercises the team performed such as helicopter aerial refueling with the 160th SOAR, low-level flying routines in the rugged mountains of Washington, infiltration and exfiltration exercises with U.S. Army paratroopers, cargo delivery system air-drops, and safely securing and deploying air cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888490
    VIRIN: 230627-F-RQ117-1001
    Filename: DOD_109731921
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Command Exercise: 58th SOW demonstrates air power, by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    air power
    160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    58th SOW
    weeklyvideos
    Mission Command Exercise

