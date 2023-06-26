USAMU Training Tips - Installing a Throw Lever

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Action Shooting Team have to quickly engage targets from a range of distances. So in these fast-moving stages where every second matters, a scope throw lever can be a useful tool.



In today’s #TrainingTuesday Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington provides a quick tip on how to install one.



Hetherington is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the USAMU Action Shooting Team who has won several USPSA Area and National Championships. He is also the 2022 IPSC Pan American Champion. For a full list of this U.S. Army Soldier’s accomplishments, check out his bio at https://recruiting.army.mil/About-USAREC/USAREC-Command-Bios/Bio-Display/Article/3277432/us-army-marksmanship-unit-action-shooting-team/.



If you are ready for a career and want to check out #ArmyPossibilities that meet your goals, go to www.goarmy.com to see what opportunities are available.