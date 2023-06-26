Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Training Tips - Installing a Throw Lever

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Action Shooting Team have to quickly engage targets from a range of distances. So in these fast-moving stages where every second matters, a scope throw lever can be a useful tool.

    In today’s #TrainingTuesday Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington provides a quick tip on how to install one.

    Hetherington is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the USAMU Action Shooting Team who has won several USPSA Area and National Championships. He is also the 2022 IPSC Pan American Champion. For a full list of this U.S. Army Soldier’s accomplishments, check out his bio at https://recruiting.army.mil/About-USAREC/USAREC-Command-Bios/Bio-Display/Article/3277432/us-army-marksmanship-unit-action-shooting-team/.

    If you are ready for a career and want to check out #ArmyPossibilities that meet your goals, go to www.goarmy.com to see what opportunities are available.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888489
    VIRIN: 230627-M-ZG886-1010
    Filename: DOD_109731902
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Hometown: PRESCOTT, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Training Tips - Installing a Throw Lever, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAMU
    rifle marksmanship
    Jacob Hetherington
    training tip
    throw lever

