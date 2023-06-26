Soldiers with the U.S. Army Action Shooting Team have to quickly engage targets from a range of distances. So in these fast-moving stages where every second matters, a scope throw lever can be a useful tool.
In today’s #TrainingTuesday Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington provides a quick tip on how to install one.
Hetherington is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the USAMU Action Shooting Team who has won several USPSA Area and National Championships. He is also the 2022 IPSC Pan American Champion. For a full list of this U.S. Army Soldier’s accomplishments, check out his bio at https://recruiting.army.mil/About-USAREC/USAREC-Command-Bios/Bio-Display/Article/3277432/us-army-marksmanship-unit-action-shooting-team/.
If you are ready for a career and want to check out #ArmyPossibilities that meet your goals, go to www.goarmy.com to see what opportunities are available.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 11:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888489
|VIRIN:
|230627-M-ZG886-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109731902
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|PRESCOTT, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Training Tips - Installing a Throw Lever, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT