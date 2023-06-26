Resolute Sentinel 2023 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders from the U.S. and partner nations attend the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 23 at Las Palmas Air Force Base in Lima, Peru, June 26, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, medical, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)