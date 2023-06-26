Leaders from the U.S. and partner nations attend the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 23 at Las Palmas Air Force Base in Lima, Peru, June 26, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, medical, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888486
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-IZ285-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_109731873
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 2023 Opening Ceremony, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT