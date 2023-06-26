Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 2023 Opening Ceremony

    LIMA, PERU

    06.26.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Leaders from the U.S. and partner nations attend the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 23 at Las Palmas Air Force Base in Lima, Peru, June 26, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, medical, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888486
    VIRIN: 230626-F-IZ285-5000
    Filename: DOD_109731873
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: LIMA, PE 

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 2023 Opening Ceremony, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    #RS23 #ResoluteSentinel23 #ResoluteSentinel #SOUTHCOM #AFSOUTH #Peru

